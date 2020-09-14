Man propositioned teenage girl on her way to school

A teenage schoolgirl told gardaí that a man spoke to her a number of times on her way to school telling her she had such a lovely voice she should be on X-Factor and that, after a few months, he made a sexual proposition to her.

58-year-old Anthony Harris of Orrery Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court for sentencing on a charge of restricting the personal liberty of a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Judge Olann Kelleher confirmed he had read a background probation report on the accused that was prepared for the court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the facts of the case stating, “A juvenile female made a complaint that while walking to school she was approached between August and November 2019 a number of times by a man.

“She said he said to her, ‘You have a lovely voice, you should be on X-Factor.’

“On November 6, 2019, she said he stood in front of her when she was on her way to school and spoke to her about skipping school and going down on him, asking would she kiss him or perform oral sex.

“She walked away. He called her back. She was scared,” Sgt. Lyons said.

When Anthony Harris was questioned, he accepted he was the man who was talking to the girl.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant cooperated with the investigation and with the preparation of a probation report.

It was indicated by the probation service that a further more detailed assessment would have to be done to determine the level of risk posed by the defendant into the future.

Judge Kelleher said to the defendant, “You must carry out every instruction of the probation service. Otherwise you will be arrested and brought to court in custody.”

The case was adjourned for two months to allow the risk assessment to be undertaken.