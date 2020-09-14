Man arrested in relation to discovery of body in Dublin

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 07:17 AM
Steve Neville

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 1.30am. The body was found on a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham.

The body of the man remains at the scene, and the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí said “a male juvenile has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained in Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984”.

Gardaí in Kevin Street are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11pm and 2am should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí recover mobile phone following robbery and assault in Cork City

