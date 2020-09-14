Men armed with broken glass bottle threatened shop staff in Dublin robbery 

The robbery took place at a shop or Dorset Street Lower on Sunday night
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 09:04 AM
Steve Neville

Two men have been arrested in relation to the investigation of a robbery in Dublin.

At around 9pm, gardaí said that two men entered the convenience store armed with a broken glass bottle and threatened staff before leaving the scene with items from the shop.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Gardaí said that in a follow up search last night two men were arrested, one was a juvenile and the second man is late teens.

They said the juvenile was questioned in relation to the incident and has been released pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

The second man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mountjoy Garda Station.

