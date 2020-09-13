Gardaí recover mobile phone following robbery and assault in Cork City

Gardaí in Cork have recovered a stolen phone following an alleged robbery and assault incident in the Blackrock area of Cork City on Friday September 11.

It’s understood that shortly before midnight on Friday, a man in his 30s was approached and assaulted by three male youths while standing at a bus stop on the Ringmahon Road.

His phone, an iPhone, and wallet were taken by the youths who fled the scene on foot.

The injured man managed to raise the alarm and report the matter to Gardaí a short time later.

He did not require medical treatment and was brought home safely.

In a follow-up operation on yesterday evening, the stolen phone was recovered by investigating Gardaí.

The phone was returned to the victim, who is continuing to recover from the incident.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation but that they are now following a definite line of enquiry.

Investigations are ongoing.