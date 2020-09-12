Two arrested by police probing INLA

Detectives investigating INLA criminality have arrested two men following the recovery of a firearm and ammunition in west Belfast.

A vehicle was stopped at the Falls Road area of Belfast shortly after 9.20pm on Friday following a proactive policing operation.

A subsequent search of a property in the Whiterock area of west Belfast resulted in the seizures, which have been taken away for further forensic examination.

Two men aged 35 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances. Both remain in police custody.

A PSNI detective inspector said: “The seizure of this firearm and ammunition has made the community of west Belfast, and indeed the wider community, a safer place following this investigation.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to listen to the community and act on the information they provide.

“This result is testament to our continuing commitment to target the activities of criminals badged as paramilitaries and I would ask anyone with any information in relation to criminal activity to contact police.”