Ski mask key evidence in convicting killer in Sunset House pub murder

A car thief has been convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of murdering the manager of the Sunset House pub in Dublin over four years ago.

Liverpool native David Hunter, aged 41, with an address at Du Cane Road, White City, London, had denied the murder of 35-year-old dissident republican Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin's north inner city on the night of April 25, 2016.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens said today that the evidence had been heard in a "compelling way" that Hunter was one of the two gunmen who entered the Summerhill pub and murdered Barr by shooting him.

Hunter's involvement in the murder had been "fully proved" and the three-judge court was "sure of his guilt", he said.

The judge noted that the major part of a DNA profile taken from a ski-mask recovered during the investigation into the shooting of Mr Barr matched and verified the profile of Hunter.

The circumstantial evidence in the case "pointed inextricably" to Hunter's guilt and the facts taken together had established the father-of-five's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and no other rational explanation could be drawn, indicated the judge.

Mr Justice Owens said the court rejected Hunter's explanation for his whereabouts on the night and found it "implausible" with part of it being contradicted by other evidence.

He also said the whole story of how Hunter came to lose his ski-mask "did not have a ring of truth about it" and there was no doubt that it was put into the car to either use at the murder or in the getaway car.

In a voluntary statement to gardaí, Hunter said that the ski-mask was his but that he had dropped it in a car driven by another man when he visited Ireland two months before the murder on a car-stealing exercise.

Hunter claimed he had used the mask on various ski trips with his children to Norway, France, Spain, Scotland, Austria and Switzerland.

A number of holiday photos of Mr Hunter in a ski mask were handed into court during the trial.

Mr Justice Owens will hand down the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on November 2 and remanded Hunter in custody until that date.

He adjourned sentencing after counsel for the defence, Ms Lacey, asked for time to read the victim impact statements which will be submitted to the court.