€32,000 worth of drugs and cash seized in Galway

Picture: Gardaí

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 17:56 PM
Steve Neville

Gardaí have arrested a man after drugs and cash worth €32,000 were seized in Galway city.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house on the Headford Road at around 9pm September 10.

During the search quantities of cocaine, MDMA, LSD, and cannabis herb, pending analysis, worth around €29,000 was seized.

Gardaí also seized €2,800 in cash at the property.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and was detained at North Western Regional Headquarters in Galway.

He was released this Friday morning, September 11 and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in this matter.

