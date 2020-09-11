Man arrested after gardaí discover cannabis grow house in Louth

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Louth.

The house contained suspected cannabis plants estimated to be worth €61,000, subject to analysis.

Gardaí from the Drogheda District Detective Unit and Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery having executed a search warrant at a house in Queensboro, Baltray.

During the search Gardaí found two separate grow houses containing cannabis plants, pending analysis.

A small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized along with drug paraphernalia such as lighting and fans used in the cultivation process.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for offences at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.