'Huge increase' in sophisticated texting scams aimed at banking customers

The scams usually involve someone getting a text which appears to be from the likes of a bank, credit union or post office.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 13:30 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have warned of a "huge increase" in the number of texting scams targeting bank customers.

Some have lost thousands of euro after their accounts were targeted by criminals.

Anyone who clicks the link included allows the criminals to access their account.

Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan from the National Economic Crime Bureau says it is becoming more sophisticated.

"They are constantly changing, getting better technology and doing their level best to confuse everybody into giving away their personal details.

"What we are seeing at the moment is a huge increase in texting which we call a smishing scam.

"We are seeing a lot of banking customers suffering at the hands of these criminals because their technology is so good and their texts are now so good that they are really confusing when people see them."

