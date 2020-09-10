Ebay told remove any images of child from sites

A High Court action against Ebay over the alleged use of images of an Irish child in a Halloween costume in a commercial has been resolved.

Suing through her mother, the child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, secured a temporary injunction last April restraining Ebay from processing or using her image. The image, which the High Court heard was used without her family's consent, was taken down.

In proceedings against Ebay Europe Services Ltd and Ebay Marketplaces GMBH, the child secured orders preventing the defendants processing, reproducing or using her image. The case returned before the courts and was adjourned, with the injunction remaining in place, to allow discussions to take place.

John Temple, instructed by solicitor Caitlin Love, counsel for the child, told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds the parties had reached an agreement after out-of-court talks. As part of the settlement, Ebay will promptly remove any detected instances of the data images of the child referred to in the action that appear on its platform, the court heard.

It was also agreed, for a period of a year, any more instances of the images appearing on Ebay's platforms may be reported directly to Ebay's legal representatives. Once notified, Ebay will promptly remove these images, counsel said.

Counsel also said a payment will be made to the minor by Ebay, to be ruled on by the High Court at a later date.

The defendants, represented by Matheson solicitors, consented to the settlement. Mr Justice Reynolds welcomed the settlement, adjourned the case generally, and gave the sides liberty to apply to the court should the need arise.

The mother, who had engaged a solicitor, also filed a complaint with eBay which informed her the image on its website had been removed.