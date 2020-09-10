Cork gardaí seize over €13k of drugs

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 16:22 PM

Gardaí in Cork have seized more than €13,000 worth of drugs in separate raids.

Some €8,100 of diazepam tablets were seized after gardaí from the Youghal drugs unit, backed by Midleton gardaí, searched a house on Chestnut Drive in Youghal on Wednesday afternoon. 

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Midleton Garda Station for questioning.

Around the same time, gardaí in Cork City searched an apartment on the Blackrock Rd and seized €3,400 worth of cannabis herb and €1,900 worth of cocaine. 

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

