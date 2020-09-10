Witness appeal after suspect device discovered in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a suspect device was discovered in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 9.20am this morning after they responded to a report of a suspect device at the entrance to Rafter’s Avenue in Crumlin.

A statement revealed that gardaí “observed what they believed to be an improvised explosive device and secured the scene.

“Local housing was evacuated and traffic diversions were implemented.”

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and conducted a controlled explosion.

The device and its contents are now subject to a technical examination, the statement added.

Gardaí are now looking to speak to anyone with information in relation to the incident.

They are calling on anyone who was in the vicinity of Rafter’s Avenue between the hours of 9pm yesterday evening and 9am this morning who may have noticed any unusual activity is asked to come forward.

They are also appealing to motorists who were driving in the area, who may have camera or dash-cam footage to make contact.

Anyone with any information should call Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.