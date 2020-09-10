Seven Pomeranian puppies seized after car stopped for speeding 

The puppies were transferred to the care of the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Picture: Gardaí

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 17:24 PM
Steve Neville

Gardaí have seized seven Pomeranian puppies after a stopping a car for speeding in Kildare.

Gardaí stopped the car on Saturday, August 29, while conducting a speed checkpoint on the M7 in Mayfield.

 During a search of the car, the puppies were discovered in a plastic container in the boot.

Gardaí said that the driver, a man in his teens, did not have the relevant paperwork to account for the puppies’ welfare and movements across the border.

They said none of the dogs were vaccinated or microchipped.

Gardaí added that the dogs were seized under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013 and transferred to the care of the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA).

Gardaí said: “A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver in relation to the speeding offence.

“No arrests have been made and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the seizure of the dogs.” 

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

