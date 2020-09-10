Man due in court over Cork city café burglary

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the burglary of a café in Cork city in the early hours of Monday morning.

At around 2.30am, gardaí received a report of a burglary at the café on the Western Road.

Officers from Bridewell Garda Station attended and carried out a patrol of the area but no arrests were made.

The local Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene while Detective gardaí began their investigations.

Yesterday afternoon a suspect was arrested in Cork city.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged to appear before Cork City District Court later this morning.