Man due in court over Cork city café burglary

Man due in court over Cork city café burglary

File Picture

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 10:28 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the burglary of a café in Cork city in the early hours of Monday morning.

At around 2.30am, gardaí received a report of a burglary at the café on the Western Road. 

Officers from Bridewell Garda Station attended and carried out a patrol of the area but no arrests were made.

The local Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene while Detective gardaí began their investigations.

Yesterday afternoon a suspect was arrested in Cork city. 

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged to appear before Cork City District Court later this morning.

Read More

Man arrested and drugs worth €5,300 seized in Cork city

More in this section

Youghal%209th%20Sept%201(2) €8,100 of suspected drugs seized in Youghal
Garda stock Man arrested and drugs worth €5,300 seized in Cork city
Ireland stock Man arrested following burglary at Cork pharmacy
crimegardai

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices