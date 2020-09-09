13 potential breaches of Covid-19 legislation at licensed premises in last week

Gardaí have found 13 potential Covid-19 breach incidents at licensed premises in the last week, with the total number now at almost 200.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said that the majority of licensed premises are continuing to comply with the regulations.

From 7pm on July 3 to midnight on September 6, gardaí conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

The statement revealed that from August 31 to September 6, 13 potential breach incidents were found by gardaí.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

Gardaí said that the total number of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 198.

“There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises. This is welcome,” said John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security.

“However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

"Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.”

This evening it was announced that there have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has also been 84 new cases, meaning the death toll from the virus in Ireland is now 1,781 while the total number of cases stands at 30,164.

Earlier this week it was announced that pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to reopen on September 21.