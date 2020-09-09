Gardaí object to bail for man who allegedly broke into Cork bakery with a crowbar 

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man who was allegedly seen trying to smash his way into a café bakery in Blackrock with a crowbar.

Detective Garda Paul Radley objected to bail being granted to Ross Pardy at Cork District Court.

Pardy of Ferney Road, Mahon, Cork, was charged with entering Natural Food Bakery at Pier Road, Blackrock, and caused €1,800 worth of damage to the front glass and back door on August 21.

Det. Garda Radley expressed the concern that the accused would commit further offences in Cork city if granted bail.

The detective said there was excellent CCTV of the alleged incident on which the accused was identified.

The detective said CCTV showed a man smashing a front door glass window with a crowbar and trying to prise open a back door with the crowbar.

“By his own admission, he is a drug addict. He is on heroin for the past 14 years,” Det. Garda Radley said in his objection to bail at Cork District Court.

Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused was willing to repay the damage arising out of the present case.

Det. Garda Radley said in relation to that prospect that the accused was on social welfare and the criminal damage amounted to €1,800.

Ross Pardy, 35, confirmed in the witness box that he had been on heroin since he was around 21/22.

Asked what he was on at the moment, Pardy said, “I am only on benzos and sleepers and stuff.” Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was only taking these prescribed medications at the moment.

The defendant said he was going to go on a course of beta-blockers to get off heroin.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week to allow time for Sergeant Pat Lyons to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.