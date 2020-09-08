Two men arrested following INLA drugs probe

Two men have been arrested by police investigating drugs crime linked to the INLA.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the men, aged 33 and 34, following the search of a car and two properties on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said the arrests are part of a proactive operation into drugs criminality linked to the INLA.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £10,000 (€11,027) was seized following the search of a car on the outskirts of west Belfast.

Follow-up searches were carried out at properties in Crumlin and south Belfast and a further quantity of suspected cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of £60,000 (€66,167).

“Both men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and are currently in custody assisting with our enquiries,” Mr Hamilton said.

“This operation, targeting drug activity linked to the INLA, is further evidence of our continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused in our communities, by paramilitary drug dealers.

“These drug criminals are preying on the most vulnerable in society to line their own pockets, with little or no regard for their victims or their communities.

“Cannabis is a gateway drug, which can contribute to serious mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and paranoia.

“In a city where the suicide rate of young males is so disproportionately high, it will remain a priority for the PCTF to work with partners, to end the harm caused by drugs.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on information they provide so anyone with any concerns of criminal activity should contact police on 101.”