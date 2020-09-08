Man appears in Skibbereen court charged with possessing drugs for sale or supply 

A man has been charged with possession of a large quantity of drugs for the purposes of sale and supply.

Sam Beschoff of Cominches, Allihies, Beara in Co. Cork, is charged with possession of drugs for the purposes of sale and supply and another charge of simple possession.

Mr Beschoff, 38, appeared before Judge James McNulty at Skibbereen District Court today, where he was remanded on bail to appear before Bantry District Court on October 22 next.

Gardaí had earlier said that members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local gardaí, carrying out an intelligence-lead operation stopped and searched a vehicle in the Kilgarvan area at around 1pm on September 7.

Cannabis to the value of €60,000 was discovered and seized. Mr Beschoff was arrested at the scene and taken to Bantry Garda Station.

In court, Detective Garda Shannon Ryan told the judge that after 10pm on Monday night he had charged Mr Beschoff, who made no reply when they were put to him.

Gardaí said there was no objection to his release on bail as long as he abided by special conditions.

Mr Beschoff's solicitor, Flor Murphy, said his client would do so and Sgt Paul Kelly said gardaí would await directions for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge was told that Mr Beschoff's sister was willing to act as independent surety on a bond of €5,000, one-third provided in a bank draft to the court.

Mr Murphy was also granted legal aid for his client after he told Juge McNulty that Mr Beschoff was currently on the Covid-19 payment and had been working in casual trading.