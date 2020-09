A 47 year old man has been further remanded on bail charged with vandalising the two Luke Kelly statues in Dublin.

Michael Dunne from Sophia Housing, Sean McDermott Street in Dublin is charged with criminal damage of both statues on Guild Street and South King Street on separate dates during the Summer.

Both cases were called in separate courts this morning where he wasn't required to attend.

He was further remanded on bail until next month for DPP directions.