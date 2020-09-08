Two men due in court over Kinsale robbery

Two men have been arrested and charged after a robbery in Kinsale. File image. 

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to a robbery in Kinsale last Saturday.

Shortly before midnight two men, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached four people in Hippy Murphy Park and demanded they hand over their possessions.

The four were made to hand over cash and their jackets. The two men then left the area. The incident was reported to local gardaí who carried out a patrol of the area while detectives began gathering CCTV from the area.

Two men, aged in their late 20s, were arrested yesterday morning and held at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. They are due to appear before Skibbereen District Court this morning.

