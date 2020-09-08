Man charged in relation to Limerick robbery 

The man is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning. File picture.

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 09:05 AM
Mairead Cleary

A man has been charged in relation to a robbery that took place in Limerick last month. 

Shortly before midnight on August 27, a woman was struck in the face and her handbag was stolen as she walked through Delmege Park in Moyross. 

On Sunday, a search warrant of a house in Co Clare was executed by detectives from the Crime Office in Mayorstone Park.

A man in his 20s was arrested and charged with the offence at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick. 

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning. 

