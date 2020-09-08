Gardaí seize drugs worth €80k in Kerry and Laois

Gardaí seized approximately €80,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two men after searches of vehicles in Kerry and Laois.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and local gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Kilgarvan area of Kerry at approximately 1pm on Sunday.

Cannabis to the value of €60,000 was discovered and seized. A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bantry Garda Station where he has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Skibbereen District Court later today.

In a related operation a second vehicle was stopped and searched in the Portlaoise area. €20,000 worth of cannabis was discovered and seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and has since been charged in relation to this incident.

He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court later this month.