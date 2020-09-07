26,000 cigarettes seized by Revenue in Cork and Dublin 

Revenue officers have seized 26,000 cigarettes in separate operations in Cork and Dublin last Friday.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 16,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

A statement said that the cigarettes were discovered in the baggage of two Polish nationals who had disembarked a flight from Poznan, Poland.

The cigarettes, branded ‘L&B’, have an estimated retail value of more than €10,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €8,500.

Separately on Friday, as a result of a targeted operation, Revenue officers seized 10,000 cigarettes at Harvey’s Quay, the Port of Cork.

A statement revealed that the cigarettes were “discovered on board a cargo vessel registered in Antigua and Barbuda.

“The ‘Winston’ and ‘ASSOS’ branded cigarettes have an estimated retail value of over €6,700, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €5,320.”

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing.

They added: "These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295."