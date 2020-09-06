Gardaí seize airsoft imitation firearms, drugs, and fireworks in Cork raid

Weapons, drugs and fireworks seized by the gardaí on Friday in the search of two premises. Picture: Gardaí

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 15:25 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized an airsoft replica handgun, 490 fireworks, pepper spray, a tazer disguised as a mobile phone and a machete in Mallow Co Cork on Friday as part of a search of two houses.

In the first premises, along with the offensive weapons, Gardaí found €400 in cash, a weighing scales and small quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis and diazepam. 

Five airsoft replica firearms, a legally held rifle with ammunition and a small quantity of cannabis was uncovered in the search of a second premises by the Gardaí along with €1750 in cash. 

The seized airsoft replica weapons are suspected to have muzzle energy over the legal limit of one joule. Under the law, airsoft imitation weapons with a muzzle energy under one joule are not considered a firearm and do not need a certificate. 

It is however an offence to possess a realistic imitation firearm in a public place without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority. 

The suspected drugs have have been sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland while all seized firearms are undergoing ballistics examination. 

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit along with the Southern Region Dog Unit took part in the search with assistance from other officers based in Mallow. 

