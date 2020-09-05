Gardaí seize drugs worth €35k in Co Tipperary

A garda sign. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 07:47 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man has been arrested and gardaí have seized €35,000 of controlled drugs in Co. Tipperary.

At 3.30pm yesterday, gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property in Cashel.

During the course of the search, gardaí found €32,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and a quantity of cannabis herb and cocaine. 

Drug paraphernalia including heat lamps were seized during the operation as well as three stun guns.

A man in his 30s was arrested and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court this morning.

