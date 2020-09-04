Man arrested following seizure of €255k worth of cocaine and heroin

Man arrested following seizure of €255k worth of cocaine and heroin

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 08:35 AM
digital desk

Gardaí have arrested one man following the seizure of €255,450 worth of controlled drugs in Dublin last night.

At 9pm last night, Gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment in a residential development in Dun Laoghaire.

During the course of the search, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €253,050 and suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €2,400 were seized.

The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí also seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia including a large hydraulic press and mixing bowls.

One man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested during the search and is currently being detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Data commissioner should examine 'utterly bonkers' new food recording rules - Alan Kelly

