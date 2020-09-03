'You may be shielding a killer': Appeal for information on teenage girl's murder

Raonaid was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on Friday, September, 3, 1999
Raonaid Murray's body was found less that 500 yards away from her home. File picture.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 21:11 PM

Gardaí have appealed for information on the brutal murder of Raonaid Murray, 17, on the 21st anniversary of her death, warning that "you may unknowingly be shielding a killer". 

Raonaid was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on Friday, September, 3, 1999 as she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre. Her body was found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary less than 500 yards from her home at 12.33am.

Gardaí and Raonaid's family have appealed for information which could point to a motive or cast doubt on the truth of alibis already provided.  

Anyone with information should contact the Garda Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 6665012, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

A reward for critical information received is available from Crimestoppers, Freephone 1800 25 00 25.

