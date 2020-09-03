More than €30k worth of suspected cannabis seized

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure
Gardaí discovered a grow house containing €15,200 worth of mature cannabis plants. File picture

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 20:48 PM

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €30,200 of suspected cannabis in Co Limerick.

Gardaí discovered a grow house containing €15,200 worth of mature cannabis plants and €15,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search at a house in Abbeyfeale shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit were assisted by the Armed Support Unit at the search.

Gardaí seized the suspected drugs along with fans, heat lamps, an irrigation system, and gardening equipment. 

A man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.  

gardaicrimecannabislimerick

