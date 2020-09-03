Woman with driving 'addiction' jailed for driving while disqualified

The judge heard the woman had eight previous convictions. Stock Picture.

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 17:44 PM
Noel Baker

A woman who a court heard has a driving "addiction" has received a jail sentence for being caught behind the wheel while disqualified.

Danielle Cashman, aged 27, of Hilltop Cottage, Barreragh in Courtmacsherry, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured and while disqualified from driving when she was detected by gardaí at 3.20am near Innishannon on July 22.

Bandon District Court heard that when her Skoda was stopped, she spoke to the garda and gave her name as Amanda Stynes.

The garda ascertained her name was actually Danielle Cashman and that she was a disqualified driver, and she was promptly arrested.

Judge James McNulty heard she had been disqualified from driving on January 20 at Cork City District Court for one year for having no insurance.

The judge also heard Ms Cashman had eight previous convictions, including two for having no insurance and two for driving while disqualified, and that her most recent conviction was at Bandon District Court on July 17, when she was fined €300 and disqualified for four years for driving without insurance. 

The incident which brought her back before the court occurred just five days later. Judge McNulty observed that while the four-year disqualification handed down on July 17 was not due to kick in until 14 days later, Ms Cashman was already disqualified from last January. 

Her solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said Ms Cashman had a difficult upbringing and would have had addiction issues which she has brought under control. 

"The addiction she now has relates to driving, unfortunately," Mr Fleming said.

Judge McNulty said: "She should be able to shake that off. 

"That is really just a lack of control.

"I wouldn't regard that as a mitigating fact."

He sentenced Ms Cashman, a mother-of-two, to 30 days in prison for driving with no insurance and disqualified her from driving for five years.

For driving while disqualified, Ms Cashman received another 30-day sentence and another five-year driving disqualification.

An appeal was lodged on her own bond of €100. 

