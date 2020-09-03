Garda commissioner: Hunt for garda killers 'will not stop'

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has vowed that the garda investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe “would not stop” until everyone involved was behind bars.

In his first public comments since Armagh man Aaron Brady was convicted of murdering the father-of-two, the Garda chief said the conviction was a “good day for justice” and their hunt for the remaining gang members was “not over”.

The Garda Commissioner's August report to the Policing Authority also highlights an increase in key crimes – including property crime, assaults and sexual assaults - since the beginning of May, coinciding with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The report also highlighted “a noticeable increase” in the use of force by gardaí in mental health incidents, with such situations accounting for 17% of all use of force cases in July, compared to 9% in June.

In his foreword to the report, Commissioner Harris said the conviction in August of Brady for the murder of Det Gda Donohoe in Co Louth in January 2013 was "a good day for justice”.

And he added: “But our investigation is not over.”

He said the dedication, tenacity and professionalism shown by the investigation team, supported by the wider organisation, “will not stop until all those involved in this horrific crime are brought to justice.”

He appealed again to anyone with information to come forward.

In relation to key crimes, trends indicated a fairly significant rise in recent months, between May and July, after sharp reductions in the crimes between January and April. The increases coincide with easing of lockdown restrictions.

It said that while there was a 37.5% fall in recorded property crimes in April-July 2020, compared to April-July 2019, there had been consecutive increases in June and July.

Crimes against the person, including assaults, fell from 16.7% in the same time periods, but incidents have increased since May and were back at the five-year trend.

Recorded sexual offences were down 20%, but, again, they had increased sharply since May and were now above the five-year average.

Criminal damage was down 14.9%, but incidents were again increasing since May.

In relation to use of force, it said recorded incidents remained steady from June to July, with an increase of three incidents, from 92 to 95.

This included a decrease in baton usage, from 15 to 10, an increase of incapacitant spray from 72 to 76, and the same usage of Tasers (four each month).

Use of firearms increased from one to five, including three discharges in a single incident.

It said there was “a noticeable increase” in the number of mental health incidents that had an element of use of force, rising from 9% of all use of force incidents in June to 17% in July.

Drug related incidents with a recorded element of use of force reduced from 17% to 4%. Public order incidents remained steady, accounting for approximately half of all incidents involving uses of force during June and July.

On expenditure, the report said that almost €11m has been spent on non-pay items relating to Covid-19 measures, including ICT, communications equipment, PPE and cleaning.

It said overtime spend was €1.5m over budget, while net salary overspend amounted to €8.8m.