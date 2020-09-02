Accused describes rape allegations as 'vile' and 'disgusting'

A man accused of raping his cousin when they were both aged around their early teens broke down in tears in the witness box as he denied the suggestion that he thought he could “experiment on her because she was vulnerable”.

The defendant denied four rape charges and said, in the witness box at the Cork Central Criminal Court sitting, that the alleged offences never happened.

Evidence was also given of the accused man being interviewed by gardaí in the course of the investigation.

The first allegation that officers put to him related to Halloween 2011, when he was 13 and the complainant was 12, and she said that he put his penis in her anus.

“That is absolutely disgusting," the accused said to interviewing gardaí, adding he did not know why she would say such a thing.

When asked about a similar allegation relating to the following Halloween, he said, “Disgusting. I wouldn’t dream of doing that.”

The third incident related to an allegation of anal and vaginal penetration with the penis.

He said, “Horrendous. I cannot even think about it. It is disgusting.”

The fourth count related to an alleged incident before July 2014 when he allegedly committed an act of oral rape.

He replied, “It is vile. I respect girls. I would not dream of doing that.”

Siobhán Lankford, defence senior counsel, referred to the defendant as a young man with no previous convictions.

The defendant said that the first he heard of the allegations was when he was on a school night out with his girlfriend in 2015. The complainant was also present outside a fast-food outlet and she shouted at him that he had raped her. He said that he told his parents what his cousin had said about him.

When he was being cross-examined by prosecution senior counsel Tom Creed, he broke down in tears and Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned the cross-examination for ten minutes to allow him to regain his composure.

Mr Creed asked him when it resumed, “Did you think you could experiment on her because she was vulnerable?”

He replied, “No, none of these things happened.”

Previously, Ms Lankford SC cross-examined the complainant and suggested she was making up the complaint.

She replied, “I did not make it up. It happened. I wish I was making it up.”

The complainant agreed with Ms Lankford that she was somewhat difficult in her teens.

Ms Lankford SC said, “Your family had concerns about your truthfulness. Your family thought you might be telling lies about things in general?”

The witness replied, “Possibly.”

It is anticipated closing speeches will be made tomorrow.

The defendant who is now 22 pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him. He denied having sexual intercourse with the complainant at a time when she did not consent or when he was reckless as to whether she consented or not.

He also denied two charges of sexual assault by penetration of her anus with his penis and one count of sexual assault by penetration of her mouth with his penis.

The charges relate to a period between October 2011 and June 2014.