Gardaí report more than 20 potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations by pubs

Gardaí have said the vast majority of licensed premises are complying with Covid-19 regulations. File picture. 

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 17:11 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí reported more than 20 potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations on licensed premises last week and have sent files to be prepared with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

Between August 24 and August 31, Gardaí discovered 21 incidents of venues serving alcohol with no evidence of food being purchased or consumed.

These checks have been taking place under Operation Navigation since July 3 to support public health guidelines and thousands of inspections have occured to date. 

In total, 185 incidents of potential breaches have been recorded however Gardaí said the vast majority of licensed premises are in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Discussing the operation and latest figures, Garda Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. 

"It is very disappointing that some licensed premises are continuing to put their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends, and neighbours.

"It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, 118 checkpoints were conducted in Kildare last weekend as part of the localised operation to support the lockdown in place for the county. 

Operation Fanacht was originally introduced to regulate the initial national lockdown response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A localised resumption of the operation was established following the community outbreak of the virus stemming from clusters that developed in meat plants. 

The lockdown was lifted with immediate effect by the government this week after the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reviewed the epidemiological situation in Kildare and found it similar to national levels of Covid-19 contagion. 

