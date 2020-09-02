Garda car 'written off' by horse box 'fishtailing' across Cork road, court hears

A garda car was "written off" and the officer driving it had to be cut from the vehicle after it was struck on one of the busiest routes in Co Cork by an empty horse box which began "fishtailing" across the road.

Daniel Hickey, 68, and from Doon, Kishkeam in Co Cork, was towing the horsebox when the incident took place almost exactly a year ago and now faces clearing a fire brigade bill of €1,200 as well as a fine handed down in Macroom District Court for careless driving.

Sgt Brian Harte told Judge James McNulty that just after 6pm on September 8 last year a garda was in a patrol car driving from Macroom to Lissarda on the N22 and on the approach to Four Mile Bridge near the town.

Sgt Harte said Mr Hickey was travelling in the opposite direction in his Skoda Octavia and towing the empty horsebox.

"The horsebox began to fishtail back and forth," Sgt Harte said. "It collided broadside with the patrol car."

Judge McNulty was told the garda in the patrol car tried to veer out of the path of the horsebox but was unable to avoid the collision.

"The patrol car was significantly damaged, it was written off," Sgt Harte said. "The garda had to be cut out of the vehicle."

The garda suffered back and neck injuries but has since returned to work.

Mr Hickey's solicitor, Patrick Goold, said there was no issue found with Mr Hickey's car, the coupling or the horsebox.

He said his client farms land and had just dropped off an animal when the incident occurred.

The court heard that Mr Hickey, who had been driving towards Macroom, had been travelling slowly and had pulled into the hard shoulder to allow other vehicles to overtake him. It was when he came out onto the road at the end of the hard shoulder that the trailer began to fishtail.

Mr Goold said Mr Hickey had no previous convictions and was "extremely traumatised" by the incident.

"He accepts it was his fault," Mr Goold said.

Judge McNulty said he would not disqualify Mr Hickey from driving if he cleared the fire brigade debt, paid his legal fees and paid a fine of €1,000 by October 7.

The court had heard that the incident caused serious traffic delays on what is the main road between Cork and Kerry.