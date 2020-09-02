Man wanted for assault found in attic of east Cork house

A man has been sent forward for trial for an alleged serious assault after he was found in the attic of a house during a garda search.

Macroom District Court heard that Donatas Rivaikas, 28, was found in the attic in a property in Cloyne in east Cork on Wednesday last week.

He was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant and was also being sought by gardaí in connection with an alleged assault causing harm and the unlawful taking of a vehicle at Graigue in Inchigeelagh on January 21 last.

Giving evidence about the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Rivaikas, Sgt Brendan O'Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that when Mr Rivaikas was detained a number of bench warrants were also executed.

Sgt O'Sullivan said a book of evidence had been served on Mr Rivaikas through his solicitor in connection with the alleged offences from last January and that when the charges were put to him he replied: "I do not understand."

Sgt Brian Harte told the court that Mr Rivaikas, who is originally from Lithuania, had been detected last week.

"He was found to be living in the attic during a search this day last week," Sgt Harte said.

Mr Rivaikas's solicitor, Patrick Goold, acting for James McGuill solicitor, told Judge McNulty that earlier in the summer at a previous court date his colleague, Judge John King, had refused jurisdiction regarding the alleged offences.

There was no application for bail and gardaí signalled they would object were an application to be made.

Judge McNulty sent Mr Rivaikas forward for trial to the circuit court for October 28 and remanded him in custody to that date.

A legal aid application was granted for any upcoming trial.

The court heard that Mr Rivaikas was also the subject of a European Arrest Warrant for alleged offences in his homeland.