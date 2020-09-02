Man charged in connection with fatal Wexford assault 

A man has been charged after a man in his 40s was stabbed to death in Co. Wexford.

The assault took place at a house in Enniscorthy just after midnight on May 1 this year.

A number of Gardaí had attended the scene where the man was found with apparent stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said a man in his 40s has now been charged in connection with the stabbing following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is due to appear before Gorey District Court this afternoon.