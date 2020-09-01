Former GAA star is fifth male charged in connection with ATM robbery, attempted robbery

A former All Ireland club champion became the fifth man charged in relation to the theft and attempted theft of ATMs in Cavan and Monaghan.

Daniel O'Callaghan, 30, appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with five offences relating to the theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April and the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August.

Detective Garda Jim Matthews of Bailieborough Garda Station said he arrested Mr O'Callaghan, of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, on foot of a warrant at Cavan District Court at 11.55 on Tuesday.

Mr O'Callaghan, who has three All Ireland Club Championship medals for Crossmaglen Rangers, is charged with offences under Sections 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act.

State solicitor Mr Michael O'Donovan said Mr O'Callaghan is charged with the attempted theft of the ATM at The Riverfront Hotel, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14, 2019, for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

Mr O'Callaghan is also charged with the criminal damage and the theft of an ATM on Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3, 2019, both offences alleged being for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He is also accused of participating or contributing to the possession of cash intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 14 and 20.

Defence barrister Mr Seamus Lannon said Mr O'Callaghan was already on "quite strict bail for separate but related matters" since January and he had fully complied with all conditions, to which Det Gda Matthews agreed.

A bond of €1,000 cash and an independent surety of €20,000 was already in place, said Mr Lannon.

Det Gda Matthews told Mr Lannon he would not have an objection to bail if all conditions in place were to be obeyed. Det Gda Matthews said he would not object to Mr O'Callaghan travelling to Newry, Co Armagh, to meet with his solicitor, as long as he notifies gardaí, and he sign on at Castleblayney Garda Station after consultation.

Mr O'Donovan said, if granted, it would be "a completely new bail" and the €20,000 independent surety "reflects the seriousness of the charges".

Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns remanded Mr O'Callaghan in custody until Monday, to allow for gardaí to carry out inquiries regarding the surety.

Three Monaghan brothers and another man charged with involvement in the attempted theft of the ATMs in the border counties have already been granted bail by the Special Criminal Court.