Dunnes Stores worker has compensation case delayed as courtroom 'too crowded'

A Dunnes Stores worker who has sued claiming she was injured as she put money in a store safe has had to have her case adjourned at the High Court because the courtroom assigned was over capacity according to Covid-19 guidelines.

Imelda Fay has brought an action claiming a trolley containing bags of coins totalling €6,500 allegedly fell on her leg at the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre store Dublin six years ago and she allegedly suffered a crush injury.

This is the second time the cash office assistant’s action has had to be adjourned due to the pandemic. Previously her case was put back in mid-March along with other personal injuries cases when the Covid 19 pandemic hit and the country went into full lockdown.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael Hanna — who was told that there were 13 to 14 people in the courtroom which had been designated a maximum capacity of 10 — said public safety was paramount.

The judge said we have to deal with the pandemic as best we can. He said he will discuss the matter with the judge in charge of the personal injuries list, Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

All courtrooms have been measured and a maximum capacity posted on the door which allows for social distancing.

Imelda Fay, aged 57, Kevin St, Dublin 8 has sued her employer Dunnes Stores over an alleged accident as she accessed the safe vault area in the St Stephen’s Green store on December 1, 2014.

Ms Fay, who claims she was transporting the bags of coins in a trolley, alleges she slipped and fell on a ramp at the entrance to a safe. She further claims the trolley fell on her leg which was allegedly pinned down by the weight of the coins.

She alleges she was in pain and was brought to hospital by ambulance where she received treatment. She says she had to walk with the aid of crutches for several weeks and claims she was housebound after the alleged incident and was allegedly unable to work until January 2015.

Dunnes Stores, which denies the claims, contends Ms Fay allegedly failed to carry out the task in an appropriate manner.

At the outset when he was informed the numbers were over the capacity according to Covid-19 guidelines, Mr Justice Michael Hanna said he had to be strict about the numbers. He told the legal teams they would have to choose who had to leave to bring the number down to the allowed 10.

Following a brief adjournment Richard Kean SC for Ms Fay said it was a unique experience for everybody and both sides needed their senior counsel, junior counsel and solicitors in court, and the engineers involved in the case also needed to be present.

The case, counsel said, needed to be presented in the normal way in abnormal times. He said both parties were in agreement the case could not proceed in the present circumstances and that about 15 people needed to be in court for the action. He asked the case be adjourned back into the personal injuries list.