Homeless man wanted to cut head off hostel worker after being refused room, court hears

A 36-year-old homeless man armed with a knife told gardaí he intended to slit a hostel worker's throat and cut his head off, a court has heard.

Eoin Dempsey, who is of no fixed abode, appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with production of a knife at Isaac’s hostel, Frenchman’s Lane, Dublin 1, following a row about getting a room on Friday.

Garda Orla Cashell objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

She alleged the accused went to the hostel and asked for a room with people who were not drug users or a single room.

He was told that was not possible and he engaged in a struggle with staff.

The court heard he left but returned armed with a Stanley knife. Staff and residents hid behind a door which he kicked.

He left but gardaí were called and spotted a man matching his description in the Talbot Street area. It was alleged he produced the Stanley knife. There was a short foot chase and had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí.

Garda Cashell agreed with defence solicitor Luke Staines that Mr Dempsey suffered an arm injury during his arrest. Her colleague had to use force, with his baton, to get him to drop the knife, she said.

Garda Cashell alleged the accused said he had “intended to go back to cause serious harm to a member of staff namely slitting his throat and cutting his head off”.

She said that he had admitted that a head injury he sustained happened earlier during an incident with a shop security guard.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions need to be obtained in relation to further charges, the garda said.

Pleading for bail, Mr Staines argued that his client could spend up to a year in custody awaiting trial.

There was no evidence that he was a flight risk and he would be able to provide an address in Tallaght, the solicitor said.

He said his client has been suffering from severe headaches and has been to see his doctor about getting a CAT scan. Mr Dempsey agreed to obey bail conditions, the court heard.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted bail but ordered him to stay away from the Dublin 1 area, the hostel and its staff, and to be of good behaviour and not carry knives.

He must sign on daily at a garda station and remain contactable on his mobile phone.

Mr Dempsey, who made no reply to the charge and has not yet indicated how he will plead, was ordered to appear again in six weeks.