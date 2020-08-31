Social media influencer secures High Court order for Facebook to identify alleged trolls

A social media influencer has secured High Court orders requiring Facebook to provide her with information to identify anonymous persons she claims are trolling, defaming and stalking her online.

The action against the social media giant was brought by Lisa McGowan, who runs the popular 'Lisa's Lust List' website.

She claims that she and her business are the subject of the online harassment and defamatory comments by parties, through accounts on social media platforms, who she has been unable to identify.

In order to sue these posters for defamation, she sought orders against Facebook Ireland Ltd which she hopes will help her to identify the person or persons behind certain posts on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

At the High Court, Ms Justice Niamh Hyland said she was satisfied, from the evidence put before the court, that Ms McGowan is entitled to an order, known as a 'Norwich Pharmacal' order.

The order requires Facebook Ireland Ltd to provide her with details the social media company has about account holders Ms McGowan claims are posting controversial posts about her.

The details include the account users' identities, names postal addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, IP address and ISP.

The judge made no order in relation to who should pay the legal costs of the action, meaning that both sides will pay their own costs.

In a statement issued outside of court after the order was granted Ms McGowan welcomed the judge's decision.

She thanked her legal team but added that she would not be commenting on the matter at the current time.

Ms McGowan's site specialises in promoting various products including fashion items, beauty, health, travel and homeware items mainly produced by Irish-based small to medium enterprises, and has 300,000 followers.

Ms McGowan, from Tullamore in Co. Offaly, started her online promotional work after she won the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016.

In recent weeks she claims that she, and members of her family, have been subjected to online bullying, trolling and harassment.

The publication of these comments, she claims, are "designed solely to inflict reputation and financial damage" on her and her firm.

She also claims she is the victim of "sinister posts" about her movements, that amount to stalking.

Ms McGowan has also made a complaint to the Gardaí about the posts.