Irish couple charged with serious assault in Sydney as man in serious condition

An Irish couple have been charged with allegedly stabbing a man in Australia on Saturday night.

Katie Aileen Murtagh, 26, from Dublin and her boyfriend Patrick Earle, 23, from Kilkenny are both charged with the serious assault of Oliver Solan, 30, in an apartment on Young Street in the eastern suburb of Randwick, Sydney.

Four other Irish men, believed to be involved in the alleged assault, are central to the New South Wales police inquiry.

New South Wales police believe Earle and four other men, allegedly set upon Mr Solan at around 8.40pm as he lay motionless on the apartment floor, using a knife to sever part of his ear.

Mr Solan was left with head wounds and a ruptured spleen.

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended and found Mr Solan with stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney where he has undergone surgery. The victim remains in a serious but stable condition.

According to a NSW police statement, a second man, aged 23, was found nearby in Botany Street with an arm injury and was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

Earle and the victim, who are known to each other – were involved in a physical altercation following an argument, before the older man was allegedly stabbed.

The accused was taken into custody from Prince of Wales Hospital where he was treated for an injury to his arm.

“A crime scene was established with detectives commencing the investigation,” added the police statement.

Following inquiries, Murtagh was arrested at the apartment and taken to Maroubra Police Station, along with the younger man after he was discharged from hospital.

The couple have been refused bail by Waverley Local Court and will remain in custody until October 27.

The court was told that Earle is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted, with a standard non-parole period of seven years.

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a man at a Randwick unit over the weekend have released images of four men who might assist with the investigation.https://t.co/2zLUxNv8Pg pic.twitter.com/8V5N0hfwDD — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) August 31, 2020

Police allege that Murtagh was aware of what would happen when she invited and let her boyfriend's backup group of friends inside their apartment.

According to Australian media reports, when Murtagh’s boyfriend and the four men fled, CCTV footage allegedly shows her using her strength to drag Mr Solan's body into the hall.

Concerned neighbours called police when they found Mr Solan.

As Mr Solan was being attended to by paramedics, police scoured the area hunting for Earle, Murtagh and the other alleged assailants.

Police are still looking for at least four other men involved in the alleged attack but are believed to know their identity.

In a statement police said: “Following inquiries, police have obtained images of four men who they believe might be able to assist with the investigation. Detectives believe all four men are Irish nationals”.