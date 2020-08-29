Man arrested as gardaí recover €7k in cash and bikes believed to be stolen

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating "the seizure of a container of 116 pedal cycles" in December last year.

As part of a related search in Co Cavan this morning, gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 40s.

"At approximately 6:30am, Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit and the District Detective Unit at Pearse Street conducted a search of a residence in Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town," a garda spokesperson said.

"During the course of this search, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to €7,000 in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.

"Following further enquiries into the financial documentation seized, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow up search of the residence," they added.

The man was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.