Man arrested as gardaí recover €7k in cash and bikes believed to be stolen

"Following further enquiries into the financial documentation seized, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow up search of the residence," they added.
Man arrested as gardaí recover €7k in cash and bikes believed to be stolen

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating "the seizure of a container of 116 pedal cycles" in December last year.

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 10:48 AM

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating "the seizure of a container of 116 pedal cycles" in December last year.

As part of a related search in Co Cavan this morning, gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 40s.

"At approximately 6:30am, Gardaí attached to the Street Crime Unit and the District Detective Unit at Pearse Street conducted a search of a residence in Drumgola Wood, Cavan Town," a garda spokesperson said.

"During the course of this search, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to €7,000 in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.

"Following further enquiries into the financial documentation seized, a total of €122,500 was frozen in various bank accounts and a further €6,000 in cash was located in a follow up search of the residence," they added.

The man was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Read More

Fianna Fáil TD explains decision to axe plans to allow gardaí break up house parties

More in this section

drugs and cash pearse st.jpg Gardaí seize €115k of cash and cannabis in Temple Bar flat
Garda stock Woman arrested in Wicklow after hanging banners from footbridge
Bodies found in lorry container Haulier admits manslaughter over deaths of migrants in Essex

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

  • 9
  • 13
  • 33
  • 38
  • 45
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices