Man charged with murder of elderly mother in Dublin deemed unfit for court today

A 61-year-old man charged with the murder of his elderly mother at his home in Clontarf in Dublin was unfit to face a court appearance today.

Neasa Murray, 88, who lived at Kincora Drive, died following a fatal assault shortly before 8pm on Sunday after visiting the home of her son Brendan at nearby Kincora Court.

Neasa Murray had lived alone following the death of her husband in 2018.

Gardaí were alerted and paramedics rushed to the scene but Ms Murray was pronounced dead at the house.

Brendan Murray was arrested and charged with murder. He was remanded in custody following a district court appearance on Tuesday evening.

He was due to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court today but a sick note was furnished by the Prison Service.

Defence solicitor Michael French told Judge Alan Mitchell he understood Mr Murray was unfit to attend having been assessed by the prison doctor.

Judge Mitchell remanded him in continuing custody in his absence to appear again on September 11 next.

At his first hearing on Tuesday, Mr Murray repeatedly blessed himself and muttered to himself. He also rocked back and forth as he sat in the dock.

Detective Sergeant David Ennis had told the district court that the accused was cautioned at Clontarf station and replied: “I admit it”.

His reply when he was charged was: “Guilty, she was vile, she was a pervert.”

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider a bail application in a murder case which can only be done in the High Court.

His solicitor Michael French had said his client “suffers from serious mental health difficulties”.

A psychiatric assessment was ordered.

Legal aid was granted after the court noted Mr Murray was on social welfare.