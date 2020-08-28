Man charged with murder of elderly mother in Dublin deemed unfit for court today

The judge ordered a psychiatric assessment for the accused
Man charged with murder of elderly mother in Dublin deemed unfit for court today

At his first hearing on Tuesday, Mr Murray repeatedly blessed himself and muttered to himself. Picture: iStock

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 14:34 PM
Tom Tuite

A 61-year-old man charged with the murder of his elderly mother at his home in Clontarf in Dublin was unfit to face a court appearance today.

Neasa Murray, 88, who lived at Kincora Drive, died following a fatal assault shortly before 8pm on Sunday after visiting the home of her son Brendan at nearby Kincora Court.

Neasa Murray had lived alone following the death of her husband in 2018.

Gardaí were alerted and paramedics rushed to the scene but Ms Murray was pronounced dead at the house.

Brendan Murray was arrested and charged with murder. He was remanded in custody following a district court appearance on Tuesday evening.

He was due to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court today but a sick note was furnished by the Prison Service.

Defence solicitor Michael French told Judge Alan Mitchell he understood Mr Murray was unfit to attend having been assessed by the prison doctor.

Judge Mitchell remanded him in continuing custody in his absence to appear again on September 11 next.

Read More

Covid-19: 'The virus spreads where people get together,' warns medical expert

At his first hearing on Tuesday, Mr Murray repeatedly blessed himself and muttered to himself. He also rocked back and forth as he sat in the dock.

Detective Sergeant David Ennis had told the district court that the accused was cautioned at Clontarf station and replied: “I admit it”. 

His reply when he was charged was: “Guilty, she was vile, she was a pervert.”

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider a bail application in a murder case which can only be done in the High Court.

His solicitor Michael French had said his client “suffers from serious mental health difficulties”.

A psychiatric assessment was ordered.

Legal aid was granted after the court noted Mr Murray was on social welfare.

Read More

President Von der Leyen invites Ireland to send nominees for vacant EU Commission post

More in this section

image.jpg Three men and two girls face court over Cian English murder
Garda stock Gardaí in Dublin arrest man after €120,000 worth of drugs seized
Garda stock Schoolboard threatened in Longford during burglary
#courtsplace: dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

  • 9
  • 13
  • 33
  • 38
  • 45
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices