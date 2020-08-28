Gardaí in Dublin arrest man after €120,000 worth of drugs seized

Gardaí in Dublin arrest man after €120,000 worth of drugs seized
A second man was arrested and released without charge. File picture. 
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 09:56 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man in his 20s has been arrested after €120,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí were on patrol shortly before 7.30pm in Montpellier Gardens in Dublin 7 when they saw a man throwing a bag over a wall.

As a result, Gardaí carried out a search of the male and his vehicle and discovered €120,000 worth of cannabis herb.

The man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The second man in his 20s was also arrested and has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

