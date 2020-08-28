Schoolboard threatened in Longford during burglary

Schoolboard threatened in Longford during burglary
It is understood the man threatened the board with a screwdriver. File picture. 
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 08:43 AM
Ciarán Sunderland

Yesterday evening the man entered the primary school during a meeting of the board and stole a sum of money. 

He threatened those present with an instrument thought to be a screwdriver however no one was harmed. 

Gardaí arrested a 38-year-old man in Longford town a short time later and a sum of cash was recovered. 

The arrested man is currently detained for questioning at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigating Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and any further information. 

Officers would like to speak to the driver of a van believed to have been flagged down by the fleeing suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

 

