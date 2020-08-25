Three brothers and another man charged in relation to attempted ATM thefts

File photo of an ATM. Picture: Larry Cummins
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 17:01 PM
Paul Neilan

Three Monaghan brothers and another man have appeared before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon charged with their involvement in the attempted theft of ATMs in Cavan and Monaghan last year.

Gerard Duffy (29) and Ciaran Duffy (26) of Greagh, Loughnamore, Co Monaghan; and Stephen Duffy (34) of Coose, Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, all appeared in the court accused of offences relating to investigations into the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August of last year and into the attempted theft of another ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April, 2019.

The men, including Niall Finnegan (38) of Cherrygrove, Cullyhana, Co Armagh, who also appeared in court, are charged with offences under Section 72 and Section 73 of the Offences Against the State Act, alleging involvement in a criminal organisation.

More to follow.

