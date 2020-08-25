Garda appeal after 'significant amount of cash' stolen by men posing as ESB employees 

Gardaí have appealed for information about an aggravated robbery at a house in Limerick city in which a “significant amount of cash” was stolen by men posing as ESB employees.

The occupants of the house at Ballinacurra Weston, were held at knifepoint by two males on Thursday, August 20, gardaí said.

The robbery occurred at around 9.30pm.

“Two males who called to a house in the Ballyclough area of Ballincurra Weston, were purporting to be from the ESB, and once they were given access to the property they held the occupants at knifepoint while a significant amount of cash was taken from the house,” a Garda spokesman said.

“They made good their escape in a 2003 black BMW approximately 20 minutes later.“

No injuries were reported.

“Any person who has any information on this crime or may have seen the black BMW involved is asked to contact Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station (061-214340) who are investigating the matter,” added the spokesman.

A spokesman for ESB Networks said it was “aware of incidents from time to time where individuals fraudulently called to homes purporting to be staff from the company“.

“It is most disturbing that this particular incident in Limerick led to an aggravated robbery and our thoughts are with the victims of this crime.”

The spokesman advised all householders to “be vigilant when answering the door to people purportedly from the company and to be wary of admitting anyone into their property if in any way uneasy“.

“All ESB Networks staff and contractors representing ESB Networks are required to carry and display their ESB Networks identification,” he added.

“Should anyone have any doubts about an individual’s identity, we recommend that they contact their local Garda station, or call 999, immediately."