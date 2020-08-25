'I'll set you on fire': Woman fears return of abuser due for early release

Paul Barry is due for release in December. File picture. 
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 10:44 AM
Digital Desk staff

A woman who was severely beaten by her ex said she is worried he will try to attack her again.

Paul Barry of Ballybrack in Dublin is due to leave jail in December, 24 months into a 32-month sentence.

Kim Fox, his former partner, said that the last time he attacked her she was left with severe injuries. 

"I had to have plastic surgery on my upper lip, I was left with scarring," Ms Fox said.  

"I had fractured ribs, I had a fractured eye socket where he was obviously dancing on my head. 

"The forensics they found blood all around the room, hair all around the room where he must have been dragging me. 

"I was unconscious so I don't remember anything," Ms Fox said. 

More than a thousand people have signed a petition calling on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to prevent Paul Barry from leaving prison early.

Ms Fox said she is worried about what will happen when Mr Barry is released. 

"My daughter is having a baby in October. The pressure is on her as well," she said. 

"She found me in that state. I'm terrified he would come back to try and finish me off. 

I did actually get rid of him one time and he came back. He broke in through my bedroom window.  

"He put a load of newspapers on my bed, took a photograph with a lighter and said: 'If you don't take me back I'll set you on fire'."

