Man in garda custody after fatal assault on elderly woman

A man is in garda custody in connection with a fatal assault on a woman at her home in north Dublin.

The 61-year-old man has been assessed by doctors during his detention and it is thought gardaí will consult with the DPP and medical experts in relation to the case.

The victim, an 88-year-old mother, was found with serious injuries at a house in Kincora Court in the Clontarf area on Sunday evening.

The man arrested lives at the house, and the woman was visiting and is thought to live nearby.

Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics attended the scene at around 8pm, but the woman could not be saved.

Gardaí arrested a man at the scene and he was taken to Clontarf Garda Station.

It is thought he was seen on a number of occasions by medical staff, during which questioning was suspended.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Excluding medical care and sleep, people detained under the act can be held for a maximum of 24 hours, on authorisation by senior officers, before either being charged or released.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation.

The woman’s body remained at the house pending the arrival of the State Pathologist, and officers will be guided by the results of the autopsy, which began at 4pm yesterday.

The Garda Technical Bureau conducted an examination during the day.

The detached home is one of a number of red-brick houses in a quiet cul de sac just off the Clontarf seafront.

It is the second violent death in the suburb in less than a fortnight.

Michael Olohan, 35, from Ballymun, suffered fatal injuries in a HSE hostel on St Lawrence’s Road on August 13. The hostel is a low support independent living unit for people with mental health difficulties.