Monaghan man dies in suspected hit-and-run in south Armagh

Detectives are treating the death of a man in south Armagh as a suspected hit-and-run collision.

Michael Kirk, 40, from Co. Monaghan, was found on the Blaney Road in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Sunday with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged 35 presented himself to the PSNI on Sunday evening and was arrested.

He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “I am keen to trace the last movements of Michael on the night of Saturday, 22 August and the early hours of Sunday, 23 August.

“Did you see him in the town of Crossmaglen or walking along the Blaney Road?

“I would also like to trace the movements of a blue Audi 6.

“Did you see this vehicle at any time on Saturday, 22 or Sunday, 23 August, do you have any dashcam footage that could assist us with our inquiries?”

A PSNI statement confirmed: “Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Crossmaglen on Sunday, 23 August are treating it as a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision.”