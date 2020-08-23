Gardaí seize 32 suspected stolen dogs in Dublin

Gardaí seize 32 suspected stolen dogs in Dublin
Some of the suspected stolen dogs. Picture via Garda Press Office
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 11:39 AM
digital desk

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs in Dublin that are believed to be stolen.

Officers seized the animals during searches at Cloghran in Swords yesterday afternoon.

Some of the suspected stolen dogs. Picture via Garda Press Office
Some of the suspected stolen dogs. Picture via Garda Press Office

Gardaí attached to Swords and Malahide Garda stations carried out searches in Stockhole following a call from a member of the public who noticed unusual activity in the area.

They found 24 Dachshunds, four pugs, three Chihuahuas and a Jack Russell - a total of 32 dogs.

The dogs are thought to have been stolen for resale. Dog Wardens confirmed that the estimated value of all the animals would be more than €120,000.

Some of the suspected stolen dogs. Picture via Garda Press Office
Some of the suspected stolen dogs. Picture via Garda Press Office

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are being cared for and the owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips.

Read More

Irish Rail apologises for 'capacity issues' after commuters complain of 'jam-packed' train

More in this section

PSNI get new uniforms Two women charged in New IRA investigation
37991383 Detectives seize drugs and cash in operation against INLA
MOUNTJOY PRISON Prison system has its first-ever case of Covid-19
animal crueltydogscrimeplace: dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 22, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 12
  • 15
  • 16
  • 31
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices