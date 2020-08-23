Gardaí seize 32 suspected stolen dogs in Dublin

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs in Dublin that are believed to be stolen.

Officers seized the animals during searches at Cloghran in Swords yesterday afternoon.

Some of the suspected stolen dogs. Picture via Garda Press Office

Gardaí attached to Swords and Malahide Garda stations carried out searches in Stockhole following a call from a member of the public who noticed unusual activity in the area.

They found 24 Dachshunds, four pugs, three Chihuahuas and a Jack Russell - a total of 32 dogs.

The dogs are thought to have been stolen for resale. Dog Wardens confirmed that the estimated value of all the animals would be more than €120,000.

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are being cared for and the owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips.